Bashlor was called up by the Mets on Sunday.

Bashlor threw 32 innings in his debut season last year, recording a passable 4.22 ERA but a poor 5.44 FIP. The Mets brought in two fresh arms after Saturday's 18-inning contest, with Ryan O'Rourke and Chris Flexen going out the door and Bashlor and Peterson coming in.

More News
Our Latest Stories