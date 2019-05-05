Mets' Tyler Bashlor: Up for season debut
Bashlor was called up by the Mets on Sunday.
Bashlor threw 32 innings in his debut season last year, recording a passable 4.22 ERA but a poor 5.44 FIP. The Mets brought in two fresh arms after Saturday's 18-inning contest, with Ryan O'Rourke and Chris Flexen going out the door and Bashlor and Peterson coming in.
