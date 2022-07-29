Naquin was acquired by the Mets from the Reds on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Mets have a fairly stable trio of outfielders in Mark Canha, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte. After playing on a nearly everyday basis with Cincinnati, Naquin may find at-bats a bit harder to come by in New York, though he could also serve as the team's designated hitter. Naquin has maintained a .322 wOBA and 101 wRC+ across 204 plate appearances with the Reds, but he has just a .213/.275/.340 line in 16 games since returning from the injured list July 5.