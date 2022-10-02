site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tyler Naquin: Heads to bench Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Naquin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Naquin is 2-for-15 over his past six games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale in Atlanta. Jeff McNeil will shift to right field while Luis Guillorme starts at the keystone.
