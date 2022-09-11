site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tyler Naquin: Not in lineup against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Naquin is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Naquin has not started against a southpaw since joining the Mets in late July, and that will not change Sunday, as Darin Ruf starts in right field against Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo.
