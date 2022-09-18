site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tyler Naquin: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Naquin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Naquin went 1-for-5 with a run scored and two strikeouts Saturday and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jeff McNeil will shift to right field while Luis Guillorme starts at the keystone.
