Mets' Tyler Naquin: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Naquin isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.
Naquin started the last two games and went 2-for-8 with a double, a run and an RBI. Jeff McNeil will shift to right field while Luis Guillorme starts at second base Wednesday.
