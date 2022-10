Naquin wasn't included on the Mets' roster Friday for the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Naquin has struggled to a .636 OPS in 49 games since he was acquired by New York at the trade deadline, and he's not on the roster for the wild-card round. Starling Marte (finger) and Darin Ruf (neck) are back from the injured list to round out the Mets' outfield depth.