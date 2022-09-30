site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-tyler-naquin-on-bench-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Tyler Naquin: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Naquin isn't starting Friday against Atlanta.
Naquin is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game after he went 20-for-8 with a double, a run and an RBI over his last two matchups. Jeff McNeil will take over in right field and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read