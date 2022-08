Naquin is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Phillies.

Naquin has crushed the ball in 10 games since being acquired by the Mets, going 11-for-30 with three home runs, two triples, two doubles, seven RBI, seven runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Friday with lefty Ranger Suarez pitching for Philadelphia. Mark Canha will enter the lineup in left field and bat sixth.