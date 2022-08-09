site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-tyler-naquin-on-bench-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Tyler Naquin: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Naquin will sit Tuesday against the Reds.
Naquin will take a seat as the Mets take on the Reds and left-hander Mike Minor on Tuesday. Mark Canha will start in center field and bat leadoff versus Cincinnati.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read