Naquin went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.
Naquin went yard in the second and sixth innings for his first homers in five games in a Mets uniform. He's hit safely in four of those contests, going 6-for-18 (.333). For the season, the veteran outfielder owns a .254/.308/.478 slash line with nine long balls, 36 RBI, 32 runs scored, three stolen bases, three triples and 13 doubles in 61 contests between the Mets and the Reds. Naquin is seeing slightly less than a strong-side platoon role for his new team -- righty-hitting Mark Canha is still drawing the occasional start against same-handed pitchers.