Naquin hit an RBI single, stole a base and scored a run as a pinch hitter in a 6-2 win over Atlanta in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Naquin was part of a two-run rally to pad the Mets' lead in the eighth inning, and he also picked up his fourth stolen base of the year. The outfielder continues to hit well in a limited role with the Mets -- he's gone 8-for-23 (.348) with four extra-base hits in his last seven games. For the season, he owns a .257/.310/.476 slash line with nine home runs, 37 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles and three triples through 63 contests.