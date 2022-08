Naquin will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Naquin has now drawn starts in four of the last five games in which the Mets have faced right-handed pitchers, with the righty-hitting Mark Canha drawing the lone other start in left field during that stretch. At this stage, Naquin looks like he'll handle the strong side of a platoon with Canha, making the former player the more enticing fantasy option.