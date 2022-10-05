site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-tyler-naquin-sits-after-rough-matinee | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Tyler Naquin: Sits after rough matinee
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Naquin is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Nationals.
Naquin went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during Game 1 and will head to the bench for Wednesday's nightcap. Jeff McNeil will shift to right field while Luis Guillorme starts at the keystone.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read