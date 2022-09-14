site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tyler Naquin: Sits against southpaw
Naquin isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs.
Left-hander Drew Smyly is on the mound for the Cubs on Wednesday, so Naquin will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Darin Ruf is starting in right field and batting eighth.
