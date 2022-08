Naquin went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Reds.

The veteran outfielder got some revenge against the team that traded him at the deadline, taking T.J. Zeuch deep in the third inning. Naquin has been raking since joining the Mets, going 11-for-30 (.367) in 10 games with seven extra-base hits, including three of his 10 homers on the year.