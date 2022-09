Naquin will start in right field and bat seventh in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After he hadn't been included in the lineup since Aug. 28, Naquin will end up starting both ends of the doubleheader in Pittsburgh while Starling Marte (hand) remains out for the nightcap. Naquin was one of the Mets' standout performers in the 5-1 win in the early game, going 2-for-4 with a three-run home run.