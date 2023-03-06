Megill might get a shot in the Mets' rotation if Jose Quintana (rib) needs time on the injured list, Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post reports.

There's no timetable for Quintana's return, but the stress fracture in his rib is an injury which has cost other players significant time. Megill got off to a fantastic start last season but then missed significant time with biceps and shoulder issues and struggled in September as a reliever. The right-hander is healthy now, though, and has some upside if he does indeed have a rotation spot for a while. David Peterson would probably have the leg up over Megill for a spot, assuming his foot injury is indeed minor as it appears.