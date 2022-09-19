The Mets reinstated Megill (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Monday.
As expected, the righty is activated prior to Monday's series-opener in Milwaukee. All nine of his big-league appearances to date in 2021 are starts, but he'll be pitching in relief for the remainder of the season. It will interesting to see how his stuff, which included a high-90s fastball prior to the shoulder injury, looks in his new role. Further, it remains to be seen whether Megill receives high-leverage innings and the opportunity for holds.