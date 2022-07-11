Megill said he plans to throw a baseball Friday for the first time since being shut down June 17 with a strained right shoulder, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Megill was moved to the 60-day injured list June 27, so he won't be eligible to return until mid-August even if he encounters no setbacks as he initiates his throwing program shortly before the All-Star break. According to Healey, Megill acknowledged that the uptick in velocity he's shown in 2022 compared to his rookie season has likely contributed to him landing on the IL on two occasions due to arm-related issues, so the 26-year-old may look to scale back the number of max-effort pitches he throws upon returning and instead keep his fastball more consistently around the 94-to-96 mile-per-hour range.