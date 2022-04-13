Megill (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Phillies, scattering three hits over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander didn't allow a runner past second base in another strong performance. Megill threw 49 of 76 pitches for strikes and has has yet to allow a run through his first 10.1 innings this season while posting an 11:0 K:BB. The 26-year-old has been particularly valuable for a Mets rotation already struggling with injuries, and Megill will look to keep rolling in a potential two-start week beginning Monday at home against the Giants.