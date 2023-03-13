Megill might be the favorite to open the season as the Mets' fifth starter with Jose Quintana (rib) sidelined, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

David Peterson pitched well for the Mets last season and would give the team a lefty alongside four righties in the rotation. However, Puma writes that the Mets "appear most intrigued by the idea of giving the spot to Megill." Megill held a 1.93 ERA over his first five starts in 2022 before his season was sidetracked by injury. The 27-year-old is healthy now, though, and has allowed just one run over his first 4.1 innings this spring. With Quintana expected to be out until around the All-Star break, the Mets might ultimately need both Megill and Peterson to make plenty of starts. Megill is worthy of a late-round selection in fantasy leagues.