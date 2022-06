Megill was removed from Thursday's game against the Brewers in the top of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Megill tossed three scoreless frames to begin Thursday's matchup but allowed four baserunners -- including a home run -- in the top of the fourth inning before leaving the game with a trainer. The right-hander displayed decreased velocity in the fourth inning, but the nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.