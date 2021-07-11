Megill did not factor in the decision in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh. He completed 3.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven.

The combination of hits and walks drove Megill's pitch count up to 85, resulting in a moderately early exit and preventing him from qualifying for the win. Still, it was another impressive performance from the right-hander, as he struck out seven batters for the second straight start and surrendered only one run. Megill has posted a 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across his first 18 major-league frames, and he continues to make a strong case to stick in the rotation throughout the second half of the campaign.