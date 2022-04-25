Megill (3-0) registered the win during Sunday's 6-2 victory over Arizona, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Megill was dominant early, limiting the damage to a Christian Walker solo home run in the fourth, but ran into trouble in the seventh after allowing two hits and a run prompting his removal in what was still a tight game. The 26-year-old has been solid in each of his first four starts and manager Buck Showalter has let Megill pitch deeper into the game during each turn, topping out at 92 pitches Sunday. Megill's currently slated to square off against Philadelphia on Friday.