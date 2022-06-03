Megill (biceps) will have another throwing session Friday, and if his arm feels good the following day the Mets will clear him to begin a rehab assignment, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander is expected to head to Single-A Brooklyn initially, but as yet there's no indication how long the rehab assignment might last. Megill last pitched May 11, surrendering eight runs in only 1.1 innings, but until that outing the 26-year-old boasted a 2.43 ERA and 0.90 WHIP to begin the season.