Megill didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Atlanta, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The 25-year-old appeared to be in good shape to pick up the win in his big-league debut after the Mets jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but Megill ran into trouble in the fifth inning and got the hook after throwing 92 pitches (53 strikes). Whether he gets another turn in the rotation will depend on how quickly Marcus Stroman (hip) can return to the mound.