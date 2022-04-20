Megill didn't factor into the decision during a 5-4 extra-inning win over the Giants in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. He gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings, striking out four.

The right-hander tossed 58 of 87 strikes before exiting with the score tied 4-4, but the Mets were able to pull out a win in the 10th inning. The runs Megill allowed were the first of the season on his ledger, and he'll carry a 2.20 ERA, 0,92 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB through 16.1 innings into his next start.