Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right biceps inflammation.

He will undergo an MRI on Sunday and and the Mets will provide follow-up information. Megill gave up eight earned runs on eight hits and one walk in 1.1 innings in his last start against the Nationals. He dazzled in his first two starts of the season but has a 6.29 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over his last five starts. David Peterson could be an option to replace him in the rotation.