Megill (shoulder) struck out a batter in a perfect inning in his most recent rehab outing Friday for Triple-A Syracuse.

Across his four rehab outings between Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton, Megill has now struck out eight batters over four perfect innings. Since he's covered exactly one frame in each of his appearances, Megill doesn't look like he'll be tasked with handling a multi-inning role once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list, potentially later this week. He should fill a key setup role in front of closer Edwin Diaz as the postseason approaches.