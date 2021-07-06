Megill didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 4-2 win over the Brewers, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The only blemish on the rookie right-hander's line was a solo blast by Omar Narvaez in the fourth inning. Megill, an eighth-round pick in 2018, has looked very good through his first three big-league starts with a 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings. The 25-year-old has mixed a devastating slider (41.7 percent whiff rate so far) and work-in-progress changeup in with a 95 mph fastball, and while he might find himself in the bullpen in the second half if the likes of Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) ever get healthy, Megill is proving he belongs in the majors.