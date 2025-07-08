default-cbs-image
The Mets transferred Megill (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Megill resumed a throwing program last week as he works his way back from a right elbow sprain, but shifting him to the 60-day IL means he won't be eligible to return until mid-August. The transaction clears a spot for the return of Jesse Winker (oblique) from the 60-day IL.

