Manager Buck Showalter said he's considering Megill (biceps) to start Friday or Saturday against the Angels, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander linked up with the Mets on the road trip Monday and is poised to rejoin the starting rotation after one rehab outing with Double-A Binghamton. Megill covered 3.2 innings during that start, so he'll likely face some workload limitations in his first game back from the biceps tendinitis that's sidelined him for the past month.