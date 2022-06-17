Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder on Friday, and he'll be shut down from throwing for four weeks before being re-evaluated, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Megill was removed from Thursday's start after 3.1 inning due to shoulder discomfort, and he was diagnosed with a strain after undergoing an MRI. The right-hander is likely to be sidelined until at least mid-August, as he'll require a significant ramp-up period following the lengthy shut down. Max Scherzer (oblique) is hoping to return from the injured list in late June, but it's unclear who will step into New York's starting rotation in the meantime.