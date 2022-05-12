Megill (4-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Mets fell 8-3 to the Nationals, surrendering eight runs on eight hits and a walk over only 1.1 innings while striking out just one.

After lasting at least five innings in each of his first six starts this season and allowing more than three runs only once in that stretch, Megill simply didn't have it Wednesday. Homers by Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz accounted for most of the damage, doubling the number of long balls he's served up this year, and the right-hander got the hook after 54 pitches (31 strikes). Megill will take a 4.41 ERA with a still-solid 1.13 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB through 34.2 innings into his next outing.