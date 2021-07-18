Megill went six scoreless innings against Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing six hits and striking out a pair in a no-decision.

Megill appeared to be on his way to his first win of the season, turning a 4-0 lead over to the bullpen, but the Pirates erupted for nine runs over the final two innings, leaving Megill without a decision in his first five major-league starts. The 25-year-old produced his longest outing to date and while his two strikeouts were a season low, it was his first appearance without issuing a free pass. Megill now owns a 2.63 ERA and 1.21 in 24 innings, along with a 28:9 K:BB.