Megill allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings Tuesday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

The outing marked Megill's second big-league start, and he improved both the length of his outing and ability to generate whiffs. He managed to complete five innings, with the only major damage against him being a three-run home run by Ozzie Albies. Megill also racked up an impressive 14 swinging strikes on 85 total pitches, doubling his strikeout total from his major-league debut. Through only 9.1 innings, he's now allowed five earned runs while posting a 12:4 K:BB.