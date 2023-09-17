Megill (8-8) took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 3-2 to the Reds, giving up three runs (two earned) on nine hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander came one out short of his fifth quality start of the season, tossing 56 of 97 pitches for strikes in a solid effort, but New York wasn't able to supply Megill with much run support. He's allowed three runs or less in six straight starts with a 3.13 ERA, but his 1.55 WHIP and 28:15 K:BB through 31.2 innings over that stretch suggest he still has some work to do to to lock down a rotation spot for 2024. Megill's next outing lines up for a road series next weekend in Philadelphia.