Megill (5-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings.

Megill made quick work of the Cubs in the opening frame but proceeded to allow four runs in the second after surrendering home runs to Seiya Suzuki and Matt Mervis in the inning. He exited the game having thrown 78 pitches after the Cubs got to him for two additional runs in the fourth following an error to begin the inning. Tuesday was the shortest outing of the season thus far for Megill but he did rack up five strikeouts for the first time since April 1. He now sits at a 4.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 40:25 K:BB over 50 innings and lines up for a road test against the Rockies over the weekend.