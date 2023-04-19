Megill (3-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Megill gave up all three runs on two homers by J.D. Martinez, but that was more than what the Dodgers needed to win this game, due to the Mets' dormant offense. The 27-year-old righty has had trouble getting to the sixth inning this year, only doing so once so far (4/7 against the Marlins). In order to get into the upper echelon of starting pitchers, the California native will have to consistently last longer than five innings per game. His next chance to redeem himself will be in an away matchup against the Giants in a few days.