Megill (4-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine across 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against Atlanta.

Megill didn't allow a hit through four innings -- though he did walk two batters -- but he began to struggle in the latter portions of his outing. He exited the game with the bases loaded and all three of those runners ultimately came around to score, which resulted in his first loss of the season. Despite the disappointing end to his start, Megill still generated 15 swinging strikes on 94 total pitches. He also still maintains a strong 2.45 ERA backed by a 35:8 K:BB across his first 33 innings on the campaign.