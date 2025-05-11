Megill (3-3) pitched 4.2 innings in a loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Megill continues to rack up punchouts -- he's now struck out at least six batters in each of his past four starts -- but he otherwise struggled to contain Chicago's top-scoring offense. The right-hander fell behind by two runs after the first half-inning, and he gave up a single run in each of the third and fourth frames, with the final one coming on a Dansby Swanson solo homer. Megill began the campaign by allowing no more than two earned runs in each of his first five starts, but he's faded a bit of late, yielding three or more runs in each of his past three outings. That's pushed his season ERA up to a still-solid 3.10.