Megill (4-0) issued three walks over five shutout innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over Philadelphia.

Megill fired the first five innings of the Mets' combined no-hitter Friday, throwing 53 of 88 pitches for strikes and inducing 12 whiffs. The 6-foot-7 righty lowered his season ERA to an impressive 1.93 through 28 innings. Megill has gone at least five frames in each of his first five starts this season and three of those were scoreless performances. He'll look to keep riding the momentum at home against Atlanta next week.