Megill will be stretched out as a starter in camp but is likely to begin the regular season as part of Triple-A Syracuse's rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have five veteran starters on guaranteed contracts, which means when everyone is healthy, depth options like Megill will either work out of the big-league bullpen or head down to Syracuse. As the 27-year-old right-hander has minor-league options remaining, the latter route seems more likely to begin the season. Megill appeared in 15 games (nine starts) for the Mets in 2022 and was the team's Opening Day starter, posting a 2.43 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB in 33.1 innings over six starts in April and May before injuries poisoned his numbers the rest of the way.