Megill is hoping his curveball can become a reliable fourth pitch, Abbey Mastracco of The New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander has featured a four-seam fastball, slider and changeup, and giving hitters another offering to worry about would help solidify Megill's future in the rotation. "Threw a couple [curves] today for strikes and that was the biggest thing," he said after Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. "I'm excited to try and drop them in there and then use it as a two-strike pitch as well. If I can get that over the plate for strikes, and then with two strikes mix the variation of speed up, then go top-to-bottom zone-wise with my other pitches." A closer in college at Arizona, Megill broke camp in the Mets' rotation last year due to injuries and went 4-0 in April with a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB through 28 innings before eventually fading and moving to the bullpen. With New York's veteran starters all healthy in camp, however, the 27-year-old is likely ticketed for the Triple-A rotation to begin 2023, or potentially a long-relief role in the big-league bullpen.