Taylor went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

Getting the start in center field and batting seventh, Taylor drew a free pass off a struggling Jordan Romano in the sixth inning and promptly got himself into scoring position with his first steal of 2025. Taylor's been a nearly everyday player for the Mets since Josi Siri (lower leg) was injured, but he hasn't done much with the opportunity, batting .235 (8-for-34) over his last 10 games with two RBI, six runs and a 1:8 BB:K.