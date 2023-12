Castaneda signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Dec. 15.

Castaneda struggled in the Rays' minor-league system in 2023, but he just finished a solid 12-start run in the Mexican Pacific Winter League that saw him register a 3.95 ERA and 53:21 K:BB across 66 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander will serve as organizational pitching depth for New York in 2024.