The Mets optioned Lockett to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Lockett joined the Mets for a spot start in the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Marlins but was never expected to stick around with the big club beyond that outing. He ended up taking a no-decision in the 5-4 win, giving up all of the Marlins' runs in that contest and yielding eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories