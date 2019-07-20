Lockett was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his start Saturday in San Francisco, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lockett owns a 10.32 ERA in 22.2 career big-league innings, with a poor 16.1 percent strikeout rate and an equally unimpressive 11.6 percent walk rate. His 3.92 ERA in 39 innings for Syracuse is much better, though he's walked just 12.4 percent of opposing batters. Jacob Rhame was optioned in a corresponding move.