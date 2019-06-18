Mets' Walker Lockett: Candidate for spot start
Lockett could get called up to make a spot start while Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) is on the IL, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old has been solid in four outings since joining Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 3.28 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 24.2 innings, albeit with a weak 9:4 K:BB. The Mets will need to find fill-ins for Syndergaard twice before he's eligible to return as they don't have any off-days that would allow them to juggle their rotation, so while Wilmer Font is considered the top option for Thursday's game, Lockett could still be in the picture for a spot start next week -- particularly if Font struggles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...