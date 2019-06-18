Lockett could get called up to make a spot start while Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) is on the IL, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old has been solid in four outings since joining Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 3.28 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 24.2 innings, albeit with a weak 9:4 K:BB. The Mets will need to find fill-ins for Syndergaard twice before he's eligible to return as they don't have any off-days that would allow them to juggle their rotation, so while Wilmer Font is considered the top option for Thursday's game, Lockett could still be in the picture for a spot start next week -- particularly if Font struggles.